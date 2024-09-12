Prudential plc Declares Interim Dividend with Scrip Option

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced a first interim dividend for 2024 at 6.84 US cents per share, with a scrip dividend option available based on a Scrip Reference Price of US$8.046366 per new share. Shareholders must hold a minimum of 118 shares to opt for the scrip alternative, with full details to be disclosed to shareholders shortly. The company, which specializes in life and health insurance and asset management across Asia and Africa, emphasizes its commitment to becoming a trusted financial partner.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.