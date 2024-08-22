Prudential Establishes New Sustainability Committee

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced the formation of a new Sustainability Committee, effective from 1 September 2024, which takes over the responsibilities of the previous Responsibility & Sustainability Working Group. The company, which operates in the life and health insurance and asset management sectors across Asia and Africa, emphasizes its commitment to being a trusted partner for financial and health solutions. The full terms of reference for this committee will be available on Prudential’s website.

