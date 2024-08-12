Prudential Completes Share Buyback and Cancellation

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 255,191 of its own ordinary shares, at an average price of GBP 6.3448 each, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,731,531,726. The transaction was conducted through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange, in line with the authority given by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.