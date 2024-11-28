Prudential Announces Sharesave Plan Update

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced its six-monthly update on the company’s Sharesave Plan, revealing that 94 ordinary shares were issued from May to October 2024. The plan now holds 1,130,794 unallotted ordinary shares, slightly reduced from the previous balance. This update provides insights into the company’s stock management and employee investment opportunities.

