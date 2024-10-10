Prudential Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has reported a change in its issued shares, with a repurchase and cancellation of 1,000,000 ordinary shares on the 9th of October, 2024. This buyback represents a minor 0.037013% decrease from the previous total, bringing the new total of issued shares to 2,700,777,492. The repurchased shares were bought at GBP 7.175 each, reflecting the company’s active management of its share capital.

