Prudential Announces New Share Listing on LSE

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced the listing of 40,000 new ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, expected to be admitted on October 28, 2024. These shares are part of a share dealing facility allowing UK shareholders to participate in the scrip dividend alternative if they cannot meet the Hong Kong address requirements. This move aims to enhance shareholder engagement and flexibility, reinforcing Prudential’s commitment to accessible financial solutions.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.