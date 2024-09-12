Prudential Announces Interim Dividend for H1 2024

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced an interim dividend for the first half of the 2024 financial year at USD 0.0684 per share, with a scrip option priced at USD 8.046366. Shareholders have the choice of receiving this dividend in cash or as additional shares, with the payment date set for 23 October 2024. The announcement also specifies that fractional scrip shares will be rounded down, with the remaining balance paid in cash.

