Prudential Announces Insider Share Acquisition

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has disclosed a transaction involving the acquisition of shares through its All Employee Share Purchase Plan by Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Avnish Kalra, with details of the transaction, including the price and volume, now public. The announcement, which includes a list of Prudential’s Board of Directors, aims to ensure transparency in dealings of persons in managerial positions and reaffirms the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance. This development could be of interest to shareholders and potential investors tracking Prudential’s stock activities.

