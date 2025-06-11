PRS REIT plc Receives Possible Acquisition Offer from Long Harbour

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

PRS REIT Plc ( (GB:PRSR) ) has issued an announcement.

PRS REIT plc has received a non-binding proposal from Long Harbour Ltd for a possible offer to acquire the entire share capital of the company, offering 115 pence per share in cash. This proposal is part of PRS REIT’s Strategic Review and Formal Sale Process. Discussions are ongoing, and the company expects to provide an update by the end of June 2025. The announcement highlights the potential impact on PRS REIT’s operations and market positioning, though there is no certainty that an offer will be made.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PRSR) stock is a Hold with a £1.02 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PRS REIT Plc stock, see the GB:PRSR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PRSR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PRSR is a Outperform.

PRS REIT Plc benefits from strong financial performance, with robust cash flows and a stable balance sheet. The technical analysis suggests neutral momentum, while its low valuation and attractive dividend yield provide significant upside potential. The strategic review and potential acquisition proposals further highlight potential for increased shareholder value, making the stock an attractive investment.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PRSR stock, click here.

More about PRS REIT Plc

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust focused on the Private Rented Sector (PRS) in the UK. It aims to provide shareholders with attractive income levels and potential capital and income growth by investing over £1bn in high-quality homes for private rental. The company, supported by the UK Government’s Homes England, is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market and is part of the FTSE 250 Index. As of March 2025, PRS REIT boasts the largest build-to-rent single-family rental portfolio in the UK with 5,443 new rental homes.

Average Trading Volume: 1,031,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £652.5M

For detailed information about PRSR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.