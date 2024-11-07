PRS REIT Declares Quarterly Dividend Amid Earnings Growth

PRS REIT Plc (GB:PRSR) has released an update.

The PRS REIT plc has announced a quarterly dividend of 1.0 pence per share for the first quarter of its financial year, indicating strong earnings growth and potential for increased dividends in the future. This dividend will be paid as a Property Income Distribution to shareholders by the end of November. The company continues to lead in the UK’s build-to-rent market, with a substantial portfolio of new rental homes.

For further insights into GB:PRSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.