Provident Financial Holdings Reports Q1 Fiscal 2026 Results

The latest update is out from Provident Financial Holdings ( (PROV) ).

On October 28, 2025, Provident Financial Holdings reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, ending September 30, 2025. The company achieved a net income of $1.68 million, marking a 3% increase from the previous quarter but a 12% decrease from the same period last year. The net interest margin improved to 3.00%, and the company saw a significant recovery from credit losses due to lower mortgage interest rates. However, total deposits and loans held for investment slightly declined. The company continues its stock buyback program and maintains a consistent cash dividend, with expectations of improving fundamentals despite challenges in balance sheet growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (PROV) stock is a Hold with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Provident Financial Holdings stock, see the PROV Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PROV is a Neutral.

Provident Financial Holdings’ stock score reflects a balance of strengths and challenges. Strong financial performance in terms of cash flow and gross margins, coupled with positive technical indicators, are significant positives. However, declining revenue growth, increased leverage, and mixed earnings call outcomes present notable risks. The valuation remains reasonable, supported by a solid dividend yield.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing banking services, including loans and deposits, with a market focus on maintaining strong credit quality and managing operating expenses.

Average Trading Volume: 7,107

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $104.2M

