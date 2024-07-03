ProVen VCT Announces Total Voting Rights

Proven Growth and Income VCT (GB:PGOO) has released an update.

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc has announced their total voting rights, revealing that as of June 30, 2024, the company has 313,249,036 ordinary shares in issue, each with one vote. The company confirms no shares are held in treasury and the total voting rights figure is relevant for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:PGOO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.