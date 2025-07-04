Provaris Energy Secures $1.08 Million to Boost European Hydrogen and CO2 Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Provaris Energy Ltd ( (AU:PV1) ) has issued an update.

Provaris Energy Ltd has successfully raised $1.08 million through a share placement to institutional and professional investors, aimed at advancing its hydrogen and CO2 storage and transportation business in Europe. The funds will support the development of critical infrastructure solutions, including a hydrogen prototype tank program in Norway and a liquid CO2 tank design, aligning with Europe’s regulatory demands for carbon capture and storage. This capital raising is expected to enhance Provaris’ market positioning by facilitating the commercialization of its hydrogen carriers and addressing the growing demand for specialized maritime storage solutions.

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX: PV1) is a company focused on advancing innovative solutions for the storage and transport of compressed hydrogen (H2) and carbon dioxide (CO2) through proprietary tank designs for maritime gas carriers. The company emphasizes simplicity, efficiency, and scalability to support regional supply chains in the global energy transition.

