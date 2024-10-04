Provaris Energy Director Bolsters Shareholdings

Provaris Energy Ltd (AU:PV1) has released an update.

Provaris Energy Ltd has announced a change in the holdings of director Martin Carolan, who acquired 500,000 ordinary shares at $0.021 each, increasing his total to 17,000,000 shares along with 625,000 unlisted options. This market activity follows Carolan’s direct and indirect interests through entities where he holds significant influence. No securities were disposed of during this transaction.

