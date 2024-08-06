Provaris Energy Advances Green Hydrogen Supply Chain

Provaris Energy Ltd (AU:PV1) has released an update.

Provaris Energy Ltd has announced a partnership with Norwegian Hydrogen and Uniper to establish a green hydrogen supply chain from the Nordics to Germany, utilizing Provaris’ H2Neo carriers. This collaboration is set to support Germany’s decarbonization goals by creating a cost-efficient and flexible hydrogen supply network. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signifies a strategic move to advance hydrogen production and export facilities across the Nordic region, fostering energy security and competitive supply for the German economy.

