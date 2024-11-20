Proton Motor Power Faces Financial Uncertainty and Delisting

Proton Power Systems (GB:PPS) has released an update.

Proton Motor Power Systems is facing a financial crisis as it struggles to secure funding to continue operations beyond 2024. The company plans to wind down and seek shareholder approval to delist from AIM, given the lack of viable financing solutions. The uncertainty surrounding its financial future could impact the value of its intellectual property and potential returns to shareholders.

