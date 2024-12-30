Proton Motor Considers AIM Delisting Amid Cost-Cutting Efforts

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Proton Power Systems ( (GB:PPS) ) has shared an update.

Proton Motor Power Systems PLC announced an intention to reduce operational costs significantly and is considering the cancellation of its ordinary shares from the AIM listing. Despite financial challenges, the company is operating solvently with cash resources and debt funding, aiming to minimize ongoing obligations and settle outstanding creditor debts, with further details on the cancellation expected early next year.

More about Proton Power Systems

Proton Motor Power Systems PLC is a company specializing in CleanTech technologies, particularly hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell electric hybrid systems with zero carbon footprint. Headquartered in Puchheim near Munich, the company focuses on stationary solutions, as well as heavy-duty, marine, and rail applications, offering both standard and customized systems. Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary, and the company has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since 2006.

YTD Price Performance: -94.09%

Average Trading Volume: 1,352,830

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.4M

