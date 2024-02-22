Proterra Files for Bankruptcy, Cautions on Forward-Looking Statements

Proterra (PTRAQ) has released an update.

Proterra Inc and its subsidiary have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and are operating under court supervision. The company has submitted monthly operating reports for January 2024, which are not audited or prepared according to GAAP, and thus not intended for making investment decisions. They warn investors not to rely on these reports as they are subject to change and do not necessarily reflect future results. Forward-looking statements in these reports are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and the company cautions against placing undue reliance on them.

