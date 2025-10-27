Protara Therapeutics’ Choline Chloride Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Intestinal Failure Treatment

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. ((TARA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘A Phase 2b/3 Randomized Open-Label Dose-Selection Study With Open-Label Extension and Randomized Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study With Open-Label Extension to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Choline Chloride for Injection (Low Dose and High Dose) Versus Placebo in Adolescents and Adults With Intestinal Failure Receiving Long-Term Parenteral Support.’ The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of Choline Chloride for Injection in patients with intestinal failure who rely on long-term parenteral support due to inadequate oral or enteral nutrition.

The intervention being tested is Choline Chloride for Injection, administered intravenously. It is intended to address choline deficiency and related liver injury in patients with intestinal failure.

The study is designed as an interventional trial with a randomized, parallel assignment. It includes an open-label dose-selection phase followed by a double-blind, placebo-controlled phase. The primary purpose is treatment, with triple masking applied during the double-blind phase to ensure unbiased results.

The study began on March 18, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and the timeliness of the data being collected.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Protara Therapeutics’ stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position. In the competitive landscape, advancements in treatment for intestinal failure could set Protara apart from its peers.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

