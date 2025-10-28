Prosus Updates Share Repurchase Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Prosus ( (NL:PRX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Prosus announced an update to its ongoing repurchase programme for its ordinary shares and those of Naspers, repurchasing 751,995 Prosus Shares at an average price of €58.7980 per share, totaling €44,215,822.34. This repurchase initiative is part of Prosus’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting its strong financial position and commitment to its investors.

Prosus is a global technology company focused on unlocking an AI-first world for its 2 billion customers. It invests in over 100 companies worldwide, building local ecommerce champions in growth markets. Prosus holds leading positions in Food Delivery, Classifieds, and Fintech, and fosters a unique technology ecosystem through its Prosus Ventures team, which invests in AI, social and ecommerce platforms, fintech, B2B software, logistics, health, blockchain, agriculture, and more.

