Prosus Updates Share Repurchase Program, Buys Back Over 2 Million Shares

Prosus ( (NL:PRX) ) just unveiled an update.

Prosus has announced an update to its ongoing share repurchase program, which involves buying back ordinary shares from free-float shareholders of both Prosus and Naspers. Between July 28 and August 1, 2025, Prosus repurchased over 2.18 million shares at an average price of €50.27 per share, totaling over €110 million. This move is part of Prosus’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to maintaining a robust market position.

More about Prosus

Prosus is a global technology company focused on unlocking an AI-first world for its 2 billion customers. With investments in over 100 companies worldwide, Prosus is building local e-commerce champions in growth markets. It holds leading positions in food delivery, classifieds, and fintech, creating a unique technology ecosystem that fosters innovation and growth. Through Prosus Ventures, the company invests in new technology growth opportunities across various sectors including AI, social and e-commerce platforms, fintech, B2B software, logistics, health, blockchain, and agriculture.

