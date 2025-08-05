Prosus Updates Share Repurchase Program, Buys Back Over 2 Million Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Prosus ( (NL:PRX) ) just unveiled an update.
Prosus has announced an update to its ongoing share repurchase program, which involves buying back ordinary shares from free-float shareholders of both Prosus and Naspers. Between July 28 and August 1, 2025, Prosus repurchased over 2.18 million shares at an average price of €50.27 per share, totaling over €110 million. This move is part of Prosus’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to maintaining a robust market position.
More about Prosus
Prosus is a global technology company focused on unlocking an AI-first world for its 2 billion customers. With investments in over 100 companies worldwide, Prosus is building local e-commerce champions in growth markets. It holds leading positions in food delivery, classifieds, and fintech, creating a unique technology ecosystem that fosters innovation and growth. Through Prosus Ventures, the company invests in new technology growth opportunities across various sectors including AI, social and e-commerce platforms, fintech, B2B software, logistics, health, blockchain, and agriculture.
For an in-depth examination of PRX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.