Prosperous Future Holdings Updates on 2021 Share Option Scheme

Prosperous Future Holdings ( (HK:1259) ) just unveiled an update.

Prosperous Future Holdings Limited has issued a supplemental announcement regarding its 2024 Annual Report. The company has provided additional information related to its 2021 Share Option Scheme, stating that as of January 1 and December 31, 2024, there were 191,212,300 options available for grant under the scheme. This additional information is in compliance with the disclosure requirements of the Listing Rules and does not affect other information in the 2024 Annual Report.

Average Trading Volume: 11,353,286

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$52.88M

