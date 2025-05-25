ProsperCap Corporation Announces New Investment Committee Appointment

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from ProsperCap Corporation ( (SG:PPC) ) is now available.

ProsperCap Corporation Limited has announced a change in its Investment Committee composition with the appointment of Mr. Thitawat Asaves, effective May 23, 2025. Mr. Thitawat, who has been a non-executive non-independent director since March 2025, brings extensive experience in banking and financial advisory, which is expected to enhance the committee’s capabilities and support the company’s strategic objectives.

More about ProsperCap Corporation

ProsperCap Corporation Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the financial sector, focusing on banking, capital markets, financial advisory, and sustainability financing.

Average Trading Volume: 305,861

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$223.2M

