Prospera Energy Initiates Key Infrastructure Upgrades to Boost Production

Prospera Energy Inc ( (TSE:PEI) ) has issued an announcement.

Prospera Energy Inc. has initiated a significant pipeline replacement and infrastructure upgrade project in the Cuthbert area, investing approximately $500,000. This project involves replacing aging pipelines with corrosion-resistant FlexSteel material, which will enhance system integrity, improve leak detection, and increase waterflood injection capacity by 2,500–3,500 m³ per day. The upgrades are expected to add about 150 barrels of oil per day in production and provide material cost savings through reduced downtime and optimized operations. This initiative is part of Prospera’s broader field redevelopment plan to modernize assets, optimize reservoir management, and support sustained production growth while reducing operating costs.

More about Prospera Energy Inc

Prospera Energy Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian energy company focused on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Based in Calgary, Alberta, the company aims to optimize recovery from legacy fields using environmentally safe and efficient methods. Its core properties are located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, including Cuthbert, Luseland, Hearts Hill, and Brooks.

