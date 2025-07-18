Prosper One International Announces Board Meeting for Year-End Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited Class S ( (HK:1470) ) has provided an update.

Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for July 31, 2025. The meeting will focus on reviewing and approving the final results for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2025, and considering the recommendation for a final dividend payment. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, as the results and potential dividend decisions could impact investor confidence and market positioning.

Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited Class S

Average Trading Volume: 111,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$54.4M

