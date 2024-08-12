Prospect Resources Unveils Share Purchase Plan

Prospect Resources Ltd. (AU:PSC) has released an update.

Prospect Resources Ltd. has launched a Share Purchase Plan exclusively for its Australian and New Zealand shareholders, offering an opportunity to purchase new shares at $0.10 each, with applications open until September 4, 2024. Interested shareholders can access the offer’s terms and conditions online, as no hard copies will be provided, with the convenience of electronic acceptance through the Automic platform. This strategic move aims to bolster Prospect Resources’ financial position by engaging its current investors in the company’s growth.

