Prospect Resources Expands Copper Prospects at Mumbezhi Project

Prospect Resources Ltd. ( (AU:PSC) ) has provided an update.

Prospect Resources Ltd. has completed its Phase 1 drilling program at the Mumbezhi Copper Project in Zambia, revealing significant copper mineralization and extending the Nyungu Central deposit’s strike length. With promising results from geophysical surveys, the company plans a Phase 2 drilling program to further explore these high-priority targets. Additionally, the company has applied for two Large Scale Mining Licences and aims to declare a maiden JORC-reportable Copper Mineral Resource estimate in early 2025, reinforcing its strategic positioning in the Zambian Copper Belt amidst rising global demand for copper.

More about Prospect Resources Ltd.

Prospect Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on copper exploration and development. The company is actively involved in projects in Zambia, notably the Mumbezhi Copper Project, and is working towards expanding its resource base to capitalize on global copper demand, particularly due to its importance in green energy and technology sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 2.22%

Average Trading Volume: 419,264

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$53.17M

