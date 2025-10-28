Prospect Capital Announces $167M Institutional Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 27, 2025, Prospect Capital Corporation announced the pricing of an institutional offering of approximately $167 million in 5.5% Series A Notes due 2030. The Notes, which are rated ilAA- by S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd., will bear interest at a rate of 5.5% per annum and are expected to commence trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on November 2, 2025. The offering, which was oversubscribed, is expected to close on October 30, 2025, and aims to refinance existing indebtedness and maintain balance sheet liquidity. This move is seen as a strategic effort to strengthen Prospect’s diversified financing sources.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PSEC is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by the financial performance challenges, including declining revenue and profitability. The earnings call provided some positive insights, particularly in net investment income and portfolio repositioning, which helped offset some of the negative aspects. The high dividend yield is a positive factor for valuation, but the negative P/E ratio remains a concern. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, further impacting the score.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company that primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately-held companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation.

Average Trading Volume: 4,005,066

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

