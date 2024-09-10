Prospech Subsidiary Secures EU REMHub Funding

Prospech Ltd. (AU:PRS) has released an update.

Prospech Ltd.’s subsidiary Bambra Oy has been awarded a €432,250 grant as part of the €16.0 million REMHub project, aimed at establishing a resilient European rare earth elements (REE) and magnets supply chain. This grant will fund Bambra’s exploration activities at the Korsnäs REE project in Finland, contributing to the EU’s strategic initiative to reduce dependence on REE imports and enhance supply security within Europe.

