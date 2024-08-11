Prospech Ltd Kickstarts Landmark Drilling at Korsnäs

Prospech Ltd. (AU:PRS) has released an update.

Prospech Ltd has initiated a significant diamond core drilling program at the Korsnäs rare earth elements project in Finland, aiming to confirm and extend the known high-grade REE mineralisation. The drilling, which is the first since the 1970s, will not only provide material for metallurgical testing but also contribute to the establishment of a maiden JORC compliant resource estimate. This advancement follows successful assay results from historic core samples which have substantiated the presence of high-grade REE targets and expanded the mineralisation’s known reach.

