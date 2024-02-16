ProSomnus Faces Multiple Nasdaq Listing Compliance Issues

ProSomnus (OSA) has released an update.

A company has been notified by Nasdaq that it’s not meeting the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities requirement of $50 million, risking delisting from the Nasdaq Global Market. The firm failed to regain compliance within the initial 180-day period and has appealed for a hearing to present a compliance plan. The company is also not meeting the minimum bid price and Market Value of Publicly Held Shares requirements, with respective compliance periods ending soon. Delisting could lead to difficulties in trading their securities and potential decline in their market value, as well as affect their ability to raise funds and fulfill obligations.

For further insights into OSA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.