Prosegur Cash Announces Third Dividend Payment Schedule

Prosegur Cash has announced the schedule for the third installment of its dividend payout, amounting to 0.0101 gross euros per share, which will be paid on October 23, 2024. This payment is part of a total dividend approved by the company’s shareholders earlier this year, set to distribute nearly 60 million euros. Investors should note the key dates surrounding this payment, including the last trading day on October 18 and the ex-dividend date on October 21.

