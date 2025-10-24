Prored Partners Projects Significant Net Sales from Investment Securities Sale

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Prored Partners Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7034) ) has shared an update.

Prored Partners Co., Ltd. anticipates recording consolidated net sales of 2,792 million yen in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2025, due to the partial sale of operational investment securities. The proceeds from this sale, which include interests of other limited partnership investors, will be reflected in the company’s net sales, with profits attributable to non-controlling interests deducted. The company is evaluating the impact on its full-year financial results and will announce any necessary forecast revisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7034) stock is a Hold with a Yen660.00 price target.

More about Prored Partners Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 56,909

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen6.41B



