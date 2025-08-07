ProQR Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results Amid Rising R&D Costs

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ProQR ( (PRQR) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, ending June 30. The company reported a decrease in revenue compared to the previous year, alongside increased research and development costs, leading to a significant operating loss. This financial performance may impact ProQR’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence as the company navigates the challenges of developing treatments for rare genetic disorders.

The most recent analyst rating on (PRQR) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on PRQR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRQR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for ProQR is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which shows strong revenue growth but significant challenges in profitability and cash flow management. Technical analysis indicates a neutral trend with potential for slight upward momentum. However, the valuation is weak due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. These factors combined result in a moderate overall score.

More about ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of RNA therapies for the treatment of genetic disorders. The company is primarily engaged in creating innovative treatments for rare diseases, with a market focus on genetic eye disorders.

Average Trading Volume: 299,583

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $222.5M

