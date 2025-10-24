PropNex Ltd. Announces Board and Committee Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PropNex Ltd. ( (SG:OYY) ) has shared an announcement.

PropNex Ltd. announced changes to its Board of Directors and Board Committees, effective November 1, 2025. Ms. Pebble Sia Huei-Chieh has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and will join the Audit, Remuneration, and Nominating Committees. This appointment is expected to enhance the company’s governance structure and bring additional expertise to its board, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

PropNex Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating within the real estate industry. It provides real estate services, focusing on property sales, leasing, and management, and is listed on the Singapore Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,095,029

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$1.78B

