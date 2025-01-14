Prophecy International Issues New Shares, Upholds Compliance

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Prophecy International Holdings Ltd ( (AU:PRO) ) has shared an update.

Prophecy International Holdings Ltd has announced the issuance of 8,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.51 per share, following the exercise of unquoted performance rights. This move, conducted without a disclosure to investors under the Corporations Act, signifies the company’s ongoing compliance with legal provisions and reinforces its commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence.

More about Prophecy International Holdings Ltd

Prophecy International Holdings Ltd operates in the technology industry, focusing on developing software solutions. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code PRO and specializes in providing innovative software products to enhance business operations.

YTD Price Performance: 4.72%

Average Trading Volume: 42,977

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$40.86M

For detailed information about PRO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.