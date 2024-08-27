Propel Funeral Partners Shares Investor Insights

Propel Funeral Partners Ltd. (AU:PFP) has released an update.

Propel Funeral Partners Ltd. has released an investor presentation summarizing their current activities and financial information, with a disclaimer that past performance is not indicative of future results. The presentation is intended for personal use and cautions investors to seek professional advice before making investment decisions, while also noting that certain financial measures presented are not defined by Australian Accounting Standards.

