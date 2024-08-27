Propel Funeral Partners Announces Mixed FY24 Results

Propel Funeral Partners Ltd. (AU:PFP) has released an update.

Propel Funeral Partners Ltd. reported a 24.2% increase in revenues to $209.2 million for FY24, despite a 6.3% decrease in profits to $17.8 million, attributed to lower industry death volumes, higher interest expenses, and acquisition costs. Net tangible assets per share increased significantly from 88.68 cents to 118.90 cents. The company announced a final dividend of 7.20 cents per share, maintaining a 100% franked status.

