Propanc Biopharma Issues Promissory Note for Capital

Propanc Biopharma ( (PPCB) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 18, 2025, Propanc Biopharma, Inc. issued a Promissory Note worth $82,500 to an accredited investor for a purchase price of $75,000, with the proceeds intended for general working capital. The Note, due by September 15, 2025, bears a 10% annual interest rate, with specific repayment terms depending on the repayment date, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and investor relations.

Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. is a company operating in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of cancer treatments.

Average Trading Volume: 2,957

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $52.25M

