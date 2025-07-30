Propanc Biopharma Enters Securities Purchase Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Propanc Biopharma ( (PPCB) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 25, 2025, Propanc Biopharma, Inc. entered into a securities purchase agreement with an investor to sell a convertible promissory note worth $112,350 for $107,000. The proceeds will be used for general working capital. The note, convertible into common stock after 180 days, has a maturity date of April 30, 2026, and an interest rate of 22% per annum. The agreement includes specific conditions and events of default, impacting the company’s financial operations and obligations.

More about Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of cancer treatments. The company primarily works on developing novel therapies for the treatment of solid tumors, with a market focus on improving patient outcomes in oncology.

Average Trading Volume: 3,036

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $66.28M

