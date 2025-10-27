Promotica Completes Full Acquisition of Grani & Partners

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Promotica S.P.A. ( (IT:PMT) ).

Promotica S.p.A. has completed the acquisition of the remaining 20% of Grani & Partners S.p.A., achieving full ownership. This strategic move enhances Promotica’s position in the loyalty and promotional marketing sector, allowing for greater integration and synergy between the two companies. The acquisition supports Promotica’s growth and diversification strategy, expanding its presence in the Kids Promotion, Automotive, and Industry sectors, while leveraging Grani & Partners’ extensive experience in the promotional market to offer innovative solutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:PMT) stock is a Buy with a EUR7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Promotica S.P.A. stock, see the IT:PMT Stock Forecast page.

More about Promotica S.P.A.

Promotica S.p.A. is a leading Italian company in the loyalty sector, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since November 2020. Founded in 2003, the company specializes in providing comprehensive consultancy services for promotional planning and development across various sectors, including Retail, Food, Pharmaceutical, and Services. Promotica manages all phases of promotional operations, from design to result measurement, and reported consolidated revenues of €96.0 million in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 9,039

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €37.32M

For detailed information about PMT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue