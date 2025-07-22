ProMIS Neurosciences Gains FDA Fast Track for PMN310

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from ProMIS Neurosciences ( (PMN) ).

On July 21, 2025, ProMIS Neurosciences announced that the U.S. FDA granted Fast Track Designation to its lead therapeutic candidate, PMN310, for Alzheimer’s treatment. The company also received approval to escalate dosing in its Phase 1b clinical trial, with no observed amyloid-related imaging abnormalities, indicating a positive safety profile for PMN310.

The most recent analyst rating on (PMN) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ProMIS Neurosciences stock, see the PMN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PMN is a Underperform.

ProMIS Neurosciences faces significant financial hurdles, with no current revenue and ongoing operational losses, leading to a weak overall financial performance. The technical analysis indicates the stock is under pressure, and the valuation reflects challenges with a negative P/E ratio. While recent corporate events show promise in terms of future growth potential, they do not offset the immediate financial challenges. The overall score reflects the need for cautious optimism, as the company must improve its financials and achieve sustainable revenue generation.

More about ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing therapeutic solutions for neurodegenerative diseases, with a primary emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease.

Average Trading Volume: 6,509,240

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.39M

