ProMIS Neurosciences Amends Employment Agreement with CSO

On September 26, 2025, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. amended its employment agreement with Neil Cashman, who continues as Chief Scientific Officer and Board member. The new agreement includes a base salary of $500,000 CAD, a discretionary bonus, and stock options. This move reflects the company’s commitment to retaining key talent and could impact its strategic direction in the biotechnology sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (PMN) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ProMIS Neurosciences stock, see the PMN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PMN is a Underperform.

ProMIS Neurosciences faces significant financial hurdles, with no current revenue and ongoing operational losses, leading to a weak overall financial performance. The technical analysis indicates the stock is under pressure, and the valuation reflects challenges with a negative P/E ratio. While recent corporate events show promise in terms of future growth potential, they do not offset the immediate financial challenges. The overall score reflects the need for cautious optimism, as the company must improve its financials and achieve sustainable revenue generation.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing therapeutic solutions for neurodegenerative diseases. The company is known for its innovative approaches in targeting misfolded proteins, which are implicated in conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Average Trading Volume: 8,044,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $22.79M

