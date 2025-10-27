Prokidney’s Long-Term Study on Renal Therapy: A Potential Game Changer for CKD

Prokidney Corp. ((PROK)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Prokidney Corp. is conducting a long-term follow-up study titled A Long-Term Follow-up Study of Participants Exposed to Renal Autologous Cell Therapy From Studies REGEN-006, REGEN-007, and REGEN-015 (REGEN-008S2). The study aims to assess the long-term safety, efficacy, and durability of Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT) in participants with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who have previously received up to four REACT injections.

The intervention being tested is the Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), a biological treatment designed to improve kidney function in CKD patients. This therapy involves percutaneous injections into the kidneys.

This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It involves collecting and storing biological samples for future research, with participants having the option to opt out of long-term storage.

The study began on January 14, 2025, with its latest update submitted on January 17, 2025. These dates mark the study’s initiation and the most recent information available, indicating ongoing progress.

The update on this study could positively influence Prokidney’s stock performance and investor sentiment by demonstrating continued commitment to innovative CKD treatments. It also positions the company competitively within the biotech industry focused on renal therapies.

The study is currently enrolling by invitation, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

