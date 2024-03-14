Progressive Planet Issues New Stock Options

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSE:PLAN) has released an update.

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc., a pioneer in CleanTech innovations, has announced the issuance of 3,455,000 stock options to directors, officers, insiders, employees, and consultants at $0.18 for a five-year period, under the company’s stock option plan and the TSX Venture Exchange policies. The company specializes in eco-friendly products that contribute to carbon footprint reduction and ecosystem restoration, with a retail presence across over 10,000 North American stores.

For further insights into TSE:PLAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.