Progressive Path Group Sees Revenue Surge, No Dividend

Progressive Path Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1581) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Progressive Path Group Holdings Limited reported a significant 60.4% increase in revenue to HK$480 million for the six months ending September 2024, boosting gross profit to HK$34.1 million. The company’s earnings per share surged to HK2.94 cents, reflecting a strong performance compared to the same period in 2023. Despite these gains, the board has decided not to issue an interim dividend.

For further insights into HK:1581 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.