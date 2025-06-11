Progressive Path Group Holdings Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Annual Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Progressive Path Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1581) ) has shared an update.

Progressive Path Group Holdings Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for June 27, 2025. During this meeting, the board will consider and approve the company’s annual results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and discuss the potential recommendation of a final dividend. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

Progressive Path Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the construction and engineering industry. The company focuses on providing construction services and related solutions, primarily serving markets in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 335,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$47.31M

