ProFrac Holding Corp. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Profrac Holding Corp. Class A ( (ACDC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Profrac Holding Corp. Class A presented to its investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is a technology-focused energy services company that provides hydraulic fracturing, proppant production, and related services to the North American oil and gas industry. The company operates through three main segments: Stimulation Services, Proppant Production, and Manufacturing.

In its third quarter of 2025, ProFrac reported a total revenue of $403 million, a decrease from the previous quarter’s $502 million. The company also reported a net loss of $92 million, which is an improvement from the $107 million loss in the second quarter. The adjusted EBITDA was $41 million, representing 10% of the revenue.

Key financial highlights include a decline in net cash provided by operating activities to $5 million from $97 million in the previous quarter. Capital expenditures were reduced to $38 million, and free cash flow was negative at $(29) million. The company is focusing on operational efficiency and cost savings, aiming for $85 to $115 million in annualized cash savings by mid-2026.

Looking ahead, ProFrac anticipates improved activity levels in the fourth quarter, despite pricing pressures. The company expects sequential improvements in profitability, particularly in its Proppant Production segment, driven by enhanced operational efficiency and increased throughput.

ProFrac’s management remains committed to financial discipline and operational optimization, positioning the company for recovery as market conditions improve. The company is taking strategic steps to align with current market demands, focusing on cost savings and operational resilience.

