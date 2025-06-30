ProFrac Holding Amends Loan Agreement and Issues Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from ProFrac Holding ( (ACDC) ).

On June 26, 2025, ProFrac Holding Corp. announced amendments to its Alpine Term Loan Credit Agreement, including a reduction in quarterly amortization payments and a deferral of the Total Net Leverage Ratio test to 2027. Additionally, ProFrac issued $60 million in Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2029, with the first issuance purchased by Wilks Brothers, LLC. These strategic actions are expected to enhance liquidity by approximately $90 million in 2025, reflecting ProFrac’s proactive financial management amid market uncertainties.

The most recent analyst rating on (ACDC) stock is a Sell with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ProFrac Holding stock, see the ACDC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ACDC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ACDC is a Neutral.

ProFrac Holding’s overall stock score is driven by its strong earnings call performance and positive technical indicators, which are partially offset by significant financial challenges and a weak valuation. The company’s operational efficiency and strategic initiatives are promising, but high leverage and economic uncertainties pose substantial risks.

More about ProFrac Holding

ProFrac Holding Corp. is a technology-focused, vertically integrated energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, proppant production, and related services to upstream oil and natural gas companies in North America. The company operates through segments including Stimulation Services, Proppant Production, and Manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 984,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.3B

