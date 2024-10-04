Prodigy Gold Stake Shifts After Share Issue

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has announced a change in the interest of its substantial holder, APAC Resources Limited, due to the dilutive effect of issuing over 21 million new shares. This change, stemming from a recently closed entitlement offer, has affected APAC Group’s holding percentage in the company. The specific details of the voting power change, previously and presently, are detailed in the company’s formal notice.

For further insights into AU:PRX stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.